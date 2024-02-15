Next generation of Saskatoon trade students tackle housing

Students participating in a unique program are gaining hands-on experience in carpentry and construction, paving the way for future careers in the trades.

"I just feel its practical. All humans that will eventually go into the world have things that they need to get done: build a shed, build a deck, or fix a toilet. Stuff like that, It all seems very practical,” said Matthew Gregory, a Mount Royal Collegiate student in the High School Carpentry Apprenticeship Program (HCAP).

Led by HCAP teacher Don McDonald, students are not only learning the intricacies of house construction but are actually building an entire house from scratch.

"We teach them all the details of building a house, and the way we do that is by building a house. So, they're here for five months, and at the end of it we put the house on a truck. We're towing this one to Candle Lake,” said McDonald.

The high school apprenticeship program aims to tackle labor shortages in the trades by engaging the next generation of workers early on. Participants not only earn academic credits but also gain a head start in their careers by acquiring practical skills.

The current project is expected to be completed by June and installed by July.