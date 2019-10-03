The release of a juvenile Great Horned Owl went off without a hitch Thursday near the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo.

The owl, named Newman, had a dislocated wing and students from the Western College of Veterinary Medicine had been training the owl over the summer to fly again.

“A lot of relief seeing all your hard work, by scrubbing poop every day, seeing all that work pay off, it’s a very good feeling. That's why I’m here,” third year veterinary student James Yan said.

The college sees about 12 owls a year, as well as other types of birds.

They allow the birds to fly indoors before they determine they are ready to be released into the wild.

"I think that was fine. He got good length. He's long gone from here so I’m happy with that,” veterinary intern Shannon Toy told CTV News.