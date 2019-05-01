

CTV Saskatoon





Newborn babies will be screened for early signs of hearing loss in all 18 Saskatchewan hospitals that regularly deliver babies as of May 1.

The Universal Newborn Hearing Screening Program identifies early signs of hearing loss so the language and literacy skills of children who are deaf or hard of hearing can be improved, according to a health ministry news release.

Last year’s budget included $523,000 for buying equipment and hiring staff.

“This investment will ensure that children born in Saskatchewan with hearing loss are identified, so the proper supports can be put into place to help those children succeed,” Health Minister Jim Reiter said in the release.

The program is a “huge win” for the province, Saskatchewan Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services executive director Nairn Gillies said in the release.

“Early identification of deaf and hard of hearing children is key in eliminating debilitating linguistic delays. Universal newborn hearing screening is a critical step toward empowering parents to engage with their newborns with hearing loss in a much more-timely and informed manner.”

Communities that offer the program include: Estevan, Fort Qu'Appelle, Humboldt, Kindersley, La Ronge, Lloydminster, Meadow Lake, Melfort, Moose Jaw, Moosomin, Nipawin, North Battleford, Regina, Rosetown, Saskatoon, Swift Current, Yorkton and Prince Albert.