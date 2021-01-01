SASKATOON -- A group gathered at 7:00 p.m. at Kiwanis Park on New Year's Eve to protest government restrictions.

Protestors could be seen holding signs with phrases “My rights and freedoms are essential” and “I will not be silenced."

A similar rally took place in Vancouver on New Year's Eve, drawing dozens of people.

In December, eight people received tickets under the Public Health Act in connection to a similar rally held in Saskatoon on December 19th.

Of those eight people, four will have the option of paying a voluntary $2800 fine, and the other four will be required to appear in court as they were previously ticketed.