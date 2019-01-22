

CTV Saskatoon





The creators of a new online tool hope it encourages people in Saskatoon to think more about reconciliation.

The city unveiled ConnectR on Tuesday.

“Reconciliation is different for everyone and often people don’t know where to begin. ConnectR is a great resource that provides people of all ages a starting point for their journey,” Elder and Indian residential school survivor Gilbert Kewistep said in a news release.

“As a survivor, I’m excited about the future of reconciliation and seeing people, particularly our youth, respond to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada’s calls to action.”

ConnectR is meant to help people consider what reconciliation means to them.

Reconciliation Saskatoon is behind the project. The partnership is made up of nearly 100 organizations and businesses and the City of Saskatoon.