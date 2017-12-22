

A Saskatchewan man convicted of second-degree murder will be receiving a new trial after a successful appeal.

Jordan Lumberjack’s defence team successfully argued the first trial’s judge failed to properly instruct the jury on whether Lumberjack’s actions following the fatal stabbing of Lance Severight, the concealment of physical evidence and his level of intoxication proved his intent to commit murder.

Court documents show Lumberjack stabbed Severight eight times during a fight after the men had been drinking on the Kinistin Saulteaux First Nation, south of Tisdale, in September 2013.

Lumberjack went to his mother’s house following the fight. He then bathed, cleaned his clothes and washed the knife he used in the fatal stabbing, according to the documents.

He also made a call to 911 telling the dispatcher that Severight tried to break into his house.

The appeal does not deny Lumberjack killed Severight, but argues the death was not second-degree murder.

Lumberjack’s defence lawyer argued in the appeal the judge should have clarified intent for the jury.