New trial ordered after successful appeal in fatal 2013 stabbing
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, December 22, 2017 6:33PM CST
Last Updated Friday, December 22, 2017 6:41PM CST
A Saskatchewan man convicted of second-degree murder will be receiving a new trial after a successful appeal.
Jordan Lumberjack’s defence team successfully argued the first trial’s judge failed to properly instruct the jury on whether Lumberjack’s actions following the fatal stabbing of Lance Severight, the concealment of physical evidence and his level of intoxication proved his intent to commit murder.
Court documents show Lumberjack stabbed Severight eight times during a fight after the men had been drinking on the Kinistin Saulteaux First Nation, south of Tisdale, in September 2013.
Lumberjack went to his mother’s house following the fight. He then bathed, cleaned his clothes and washed the knife he used in the fatal stabbing, according to the documents.
He also made a call to 911 telling the dispatcher that Severight tried to break into his house.
The appeal does not deny Lumberjack killed Severight, but argues the death was not second-degree murder.
Lumberjack’s defence lawyer argued in the appeal the judge should have clarified intent for the jury.
More Stories
- Ottawa grounds West Wind after Fond du Lac crash
- New trial ordered after successful appeal in fatal 2013 stabbing 1
- Dry weather in Sask. named number two weather story of 2017 by Environment Canada
- More Sask. newspapers to shut their doors at the end of the month 1
- Dance group may need to scale back event amid funding sortfall 1
- A place to call home: Prince Albert woman credits son, housing first for life change
- Six arrested after police search North Battleford home
- ‘Perfect storm’: Taxi drivers warn of busy weekend in Saskatoon