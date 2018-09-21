The Saskatoon Council on Aging has come up with new training to address bullying and social isolation.

“It impacts the whole community because the community becomes one where people are not safe, where they are afraid they are going to be ostracized or hurt,” said Elliot PausJenssen with the council.

The training will focus on what bullying is, the impact it has on the community, and what can be done.

Physical and verbal harassment are more obvious forms of bullying, but bullying between seniors can take a more subtle form too.

Many seniors don’t realize what they are doing is bullying, PausJennsen said, pointing out how gossiping, spreading rumours, and preventing someone from sitting with a group are all examples of bullying.

CTV News spoke with two care homes in Prince Albert and both agreed the training is important and needed in their communities.

The council hopes the training will start conversation between residents, workers, and bystanders.

The training will be offered for seniors in Saskatoon, Prince Albert, North Battleford and other surrounding communities, and is expected to begin in October.