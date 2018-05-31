

Saron Fanel, CTV Saskatoon





A new study from Statistics Canada paints a frightening picture of what victims in Saskatchewan faced in 2016.

The report shows Saskatchewan had the most violent crime per capita of all the provinces that year.

The numbers show there were 20,904 victims of violent crime and criminal traffic offences causing death or bodily harm.

The most common violent crime was assault, with the majority of victims falling between the ages of 16 and 24.

Fast forward to 2018 and violent crime appears to still be prevalent.

A 17-year-old victim tells CTV News she was assaulted on Sunday evening, while waiting for the bus.

Visibly pregnant, the girl says she was punched in the jaw several times, had a knife pointed at her stomach, and her jacket and phone stolen.

“She was wearing knuckle busters and she punched me in the jaw. I asked what was wrong with her. I told her I was pregnant and then she said, ‘I’m hitting you in the face, not the stomach,’” the victim said, while describing the alleged suspect.

While she didn’t report the incident, she says she went to the clinic to ensure her baby was unharmed.

She claims three people, with gang affiliation, approached her, and she adds, the girl who punched her was on drugs.

“I feared for my life — for mine and my baby’s life,” she said.

EGADZ executive director, Don Meikle, said he worries when crimes go unreported.

“A lot of these crimes, especially with our high-risk population go unreported. So, that’s even more worrisome, because of fear of ramification if they go to police.

In separate interviews, both the teen and Meikle say fixing the problem starts at home. They say parenting is part of the problem.

During 2016, police-based programs across the province assisted nearly 12,000 victims of crime.