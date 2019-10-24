SASKATOON -- The Municipal Wards Commission has established new ward boundaries that will be in effect for the municipal and school boards election in November 2020.

The commission is scheduled to present its decision, along with the results of a review of the City’s 10 ward boundaries to City Council on Monday.

The changes include:

Silverspring and University Heights Development Area from Ward 10 to Ward 5

Wildwood from Ward 9 to Ward 8

Eastview from Ward 7 to Ward 9

Brevoort Park from Ward 8 to Ward 6

Before making the decision three different ward boundary options were drafted by the commission, derived from public feedback collected through two public consultation meetings and other opportunities for the public to participate and provide comments, according to a City of Saskatoon news release.

More information, including a map of the new boundaries, can be found at saskatoon.ca/wardboundaries.