New Saskatoon residents could see 3 waste cart sizes with different price points
City councillors will get their first look at a plan that would see residents choose between three different sizes of waste carts — each with a different price point.
The plan will be discussed at the next meeting of the city's environment, utilities and corporate services committee on Sept. 6.\
"While people are free to choose whatever they want, the volume-based rate structure is designed to encourage residents to divert as much waste as possible away from the landfill,” the city's waste and water director Brendan Lemke said in a news release.
“Residents with the largest garbage carts pay more and those with the smallest pay less," Lemke said.
The three bins would be offered in 180-litre, 240-litre and 360-litre sizes for year-round service.
The current waste bin can hold 360 litres.
Another option city administration is floating would see residents two sizes of waste bins, the current 360-litre bin and a 240-litre black cart.
The administration proposal is part of a planned move to variable garbage cart utility in January 2024.
“Moving to a volume-based cart program will give residents choice based on their waste needs and it’s one of many components under the city’s Waste Reduction and Diversion Strategy to meet our waste diversion goals,” Lemke said.
In a report that will be reviewed by the committee, city administration recommends the three-bin option.
