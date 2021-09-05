SASKATOON -- Carly Tonken moved to Saskatoon to help with her family from Toronto, and something she has been struggling with is finding a pediatrician for her two kids.

“As someone who just moved her I’m unable to find any pediatricians to take him on and I have called and no one wants new clients because of COVID, and no one is accepting patients because of COVID honestly I’m kind of stumped.”

Tonken's daughter Rayden is four-months-old and her son is two-years-old.

“To have a relationship is so important with any kind of doctor and my son only being two I want him to know this doctor and grow up with this doctor and I can’t find anybody.”

Tonken’s issues are part of bigger problem the COIVD-19 pandemic has taken on pediatric care. Saskatoon pediatrician Dr. Mahli Brindamour says the the pandemic has been “devastating” to pediatric care.

“It's been really hard because we care about our patients so much and we want them to be well, and there have been limited opportunities for us to support them through the pandemic because the usual resources that we count on and are able to link or work with are just not available.”

Brindamour said she's worried about kids not getting immunizations, either because public health departments are overwhelmed or because people are restricting their visits to doctors' offices out of fear their child might contract COVID-19.

"Routine vaccines are probably the best public health interventions that we can ever do in someone's life. And so if, on top of COVID, we find ourselves with vaccine-preventable medical illness outbreaks, like, God forbid, measles, or rubella, or tetanus, then of course this is going to have devastating effects on children's health.

"We don't have time at the moment to deal with other pandemics because we need to deal with COVID. And so I don't even want to think about the effects of starting to find measles outbreaks, for example, in a daycare – that would be a catastrophe."

Now for her child Rayden who requires special medical requirements, Tonken hopes she can find a pediatrician sooner rather than later. She was able to get special referrals from Toronto helping them in the meantime. However she is fearful for the future.

“I still need other referrals and those are taking a long time to be on a waitlist and no one has been calling me and that makes me worried," Tonken said. "Quite frankly I need to make sure that my four month old is one the right path for her conditition.

Do you have a story idea or news tip? Email us.