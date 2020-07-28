SASKATOON -- Some revisions to the city's bicycle bylaw came out of Monday's council meeting.

In updating the bylaw, city councillors opted not to implement a provision that would require cyclists to stay one metre away from pedestrians on pathways.

Instead, people riding bikes on shared pathways must ride at what the city calls a moderate rate of speed and proceed with consideration for all pedestrians and path users.

Under the new bylaw, children under the age of 14 are also allowed to ride on sidewalks and drivers must pass cyclists on the road with a minimum one-metre buffer on streets that only have one driving lane in the direction of travel.