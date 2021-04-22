SASKATOON -- New coronavirus cases found at two Saskatoon schools are being investigated as variants of concern.

On Thursday, Saskatchewan Health Authority officials informed Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools of two potential variant cases, according to a media release from the division.

One case was found in an individual at École St. Matthew School, another identified in an individual at Bishop James Mahoney High School, according to the division.

Risk of exposure is low for anyone not considered a close contact, the division said.

The affected classes and cohorts will switch to online learning.