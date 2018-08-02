New playground opens at Saskatoon’s zoo
The Orano Fun Zone playground at Saskatoon's zoo. (Daniel Shingoose/CTV Saskatoon)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, August 2, 2018 12:15PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, August 2, 2018 12:23PM CST
The Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo has opened a new playground.
The Orano Fun Zone playground features things such as a treehouse, swings and talk tubes.
“The new playground is an excellent addition to the Zoo,” Tim Sinclair-Smith, the zoo’s manager, said.
The Saskatoon zoo is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.