The Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo has opened a new playground.

The Orano Fun Zone playground features things such as a treehouse, swings and talk tubes.

“The new playground is an excellent addition to the Zoo,” Tim Sinclair-Smith, the zoo’s manager, said.

The Saskatoon zoo is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.