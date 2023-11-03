New mental health spaces announced for Saskatoon

Saskatoon is set to receive a boost in mental health care with the announcement of the addition of 18 new mental health beds improving mental health services in the province. Among these, eight will be allocated for children, while the remaining 10 will cater to adults.

The initiative was officially unveiled by Tim McLeod, Minister of Addictions and Mental Health, who emphasized the province's commitment to expanding mental health care resources.

"These eighteen spaces are part of our province's commitment to adding at least 150 more spaces, a commitment that we recently increased to a total of 500 more addiction treatment spaces." said McLeod

Each of these new mental health beds will be associated with a comprehensive four-month program, and individuals can participate either in-person or online, making these services accessible to those residing beyond city limits.

Tanner Perratt is the director of the recovery center.

"It's a smart conferencing camera that will sit in the middle of the room and it incorporates the online person and our in-person group quite cohesively," said Perratt

The mental health resources will be provided through Possibilities Recovery Centre, a not-for-profit facility in the private sector. The involvement of the private sector aims to enhance the accessibility and quality of mental health services in Saskatoon. Minister McLeod further elaborated on the development.

Despite the private sector's involvement, the newly announced beds will fall under the umbrella of public health care.

McLeod elaborated on the strategy behind this initiative, stating, "The strategy here is to build capacity within the system, to create a centralized intake system that's easier to access, so people can self-refer."

This expansion is expected to facilitate an additional 54 patients annually, offering a glimmer of hope for those in need of mental health care in Saskatoon.