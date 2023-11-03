New mental health spaces announced for Saskatoon
Saskatoon is set to receive a boost in mental health care with the announcement of the addition of 18 new mental health beds improving mental health services in the province. Among these, eight will be allocated for children, while the remaining 10 will cater to adults.
The initiative was officially unveiled by Tim McLeod, Minister of Addictions and Mental Health, who emphasized the province's commitment to expanding mental health care resources.
"These eighteen spaces are part of our province's commitment to adding at least 150 more spaces, a commitment that we recently increased to a total of 500 more addiction treatment spaces." said McLeod
Each of these new mental health beds will be associated with a comprehensive four-month program, and individuals can participate either in-person or online, making these services accessible to those residing beyond city limits.
Tanner Perratt is the director of the recovery center.
"It's a smart conferencing camera that will sit in the middle of the room and it incorporates the online person and our in-person group quite cohesively," said Perratt
The mental health resources will be provided through Possibilities Recovery Centre, a not-for-profit facility in the private sector. The involvement of the private sector aims to enhance the accessibility and quality of mental health services in Saskatoon. Minister McLeod further elaborated on the development.
Despite the private sector's involvement, the newly announced beds will fall under the umbrella of public health care.
McLeod elaborated on the strategy behind this initiative, stating, "The strategy here is to build capacity within the system, to create a centralized intake system that's easier to access, so people can self-refer."
This expansion is expected to facilitate an additional 54 patients annually, offering a glimmer of hope for those in need of mental health care in Saskatoon.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hundreds of Canadians, their families could leave Gaza 'as early as Sunday': Global Affairs email
Canadians in the Gaza Strip could leave via Egypt in a matter of days and potentially as soon as Sunday, recent communications from Global Affairs Canada suggest.
Proposed class action lawsuit alleges Ozempic maker failed to disclose serious side effects
A proposed class action lawsuit alleges the makers of Ozempic failed to adequately describe potential side effects such as intense vomiting and painful gallstones.
BREAKING Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond removed from Order of Canada after Indigenous ID questions
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, a high-profile former judge embroiled in a controversy surrounding her claims to Indigenous identity, has been removed from the Order of Canada at her own request.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israel rebuffs U.S. push for humanitarian pause, says hostages must be released first
Israeli troops tightened their encirclement of Gaza City on Friday as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel to press for a humanitarian 'pause' in the fighting with Hamas and for more aid to be allowed into besieged Gaza.
'We're just more vigilant,' synagogue and mosque leaders in Canada say amid rise in hate crimes
As police forces in major Canadian cities report a dramatic spike in antisemitic and Islamophobic hate crimes in recent weeks — a surge correlated with the Israel-Hamas war — synagogues and mosques throughout the country are amping up security measures to protect their communities.
Your favourite paper towel brand may be cut from Canada's boreal forest
A new report suggests many paper towel brands Canadians use are cut from the boreal forest.
Newfoundland fishermen get 'best news' on northern cod stocks in a generation
A technical change in assessment has provided good news on the health of Newfoundland’s northern cod stock. That has some fishermen dreaming of the future.
Exhausted and disappointed with allies, Ukraine's president and military chief warn of long attritional war
Two articles published this week give a stark assessment of Ukraine’s prospects in its war with Russia
Man who tried to record wife having affair guilty of voyeurism, B.C. judge rules
A suspicious husband who surreptitiously installed a hidden camera in the bedroom of his B.C. home – with the admitted intention of catching his wife being unfaithful – has been found guilty of voyeurism.
Regina
-
Sask. man took officer's gun and shot him, agency says
A man who died in a confrontation at a Saskatchewan police station gained control of an officer's gun before he was shot, according to a provincial agency that investigates police-involved incidents.
-
Freezing rain, heavy snow expected across Sask. this weekend
Freezing rain and heavy snow could hit parts of central and southeastern Saskatchewan this weekend, prompting special weather statements to be issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
-
After infamous rebrand, REAL asks City of Regina to take over tourism duties
The Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) has asked the City of Regina to take tourism responsibilities off its hands following an infamous website rebrand earlier this year, a decision the city says will be discussed by council during a meeting on Nov. 8.
Winnipeg
-
'It was very smooth': Passenger aboard plane that landed on rural Manitoba road shares story
A passenger who was on board a flight that made a temporary landing on a rural Manitoba road says the incident will go down as one of his most interesting life experiences.
-
'A lot of claims to go through': Backlog of work waiting for returning MPI employees
Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) workers returning to the office after a two-month strike have a massive backlog of work waiting for them.
-
'We saw an increased need': Cheer board already taking calls from people in need of hampers this holiday season
One Winnipeg organization is preparing to help more people in need than ever before this holiday season, and they are getting an early jump on it.
Calgary
-
Caught on camera: Calgary poppy box stolen from Shawnessy gas station
Calgary police are investigating the theft of a poppy box in the city's southeast earlier this week.
-
'We're going to kick the crap out of the Stampeders': Vancouver mayor talks tough ahead of CFL clash
It might be time to saddle up and ride a horse through the lobby of Vancouver city hall.
-
2.2 million hectares burned in Alberta wildfire season that blazed fast and furious early
Seventy-two wildfires were burning in Alberta on Friday, even as the province marked the official end of the wildfire season.
Edmonton
-
2.2 million hectares burned in Alberta wildfire season that blazed fast and furious early
Seventy-two wildfires were burning in Alberta on Friday, even as the province marked the official end of the wildfire season.
-
Dateline NBC to profile killing of Edmonton man in 2015
Dateline NBC will air an episode on Friday about the murder of an Edmonton man in 2015.
-
Alberta would need to negotiate international agreements if it quits CPP: Freeland
Federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freelandsaid Friday that if Alberta were to quit the Canada Pension Plan, it would need to launch a 'complex and multi-year process' of negotiating international social security agreements to deal with contributors who work abroad.
Toronto
-
'He's so evil': Mother of Toronto toddler who died after eating poisoned breakfast cereal speaks out after sentencing hearing
The mother of a Toronto toddler who died after eating breakfast cereal laced with sodium nitrite said there are 'so many questions' left unanswered following a hearing in a downtown courtroom that saw the man responsible sentenced to life in prison.
-
Bed bugs detected at CRA office building in Toronto
The Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) is investigating the detection of bed bugs in a Toronto office building.
-
Man dead after being pinned between 2 vehicles in parking lot of Brampton plaza
A man in his 70s is dead after police say he was pinned between two vehicles in the parking lot of a shopping plaza in Brampton on Friday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
Bridgehead's new tipping policy stirs controversy
Ottawa's Bridgehead Coffee has recently implemented a new tipping policy that has raised concerns among customers and employees.
-
Man, 61, dies after being struck by a vehicle in Orleans
A 61-year-old man has died after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in the area of St. Joseph Boulevard, between Jeanne D'Arc Boulevard and Youville Drive at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday.
-
Online game created in Ottawa putting a Canuck twist on Sudoku
A new online game created in Ottawa is putting a Canadian twist on Sudoku.
Vancouver
-
College instructor on leave over comments at Vancouver rally speaks out
A group called United in Struggle has shared the first public statements from a Vancouver college instructor placed on leave for comments she made at a pro-Palestinian rally in the city last weekend.
-
No Vancouver hotel rooms available online for dates of Taylor Swift shows
Those looking to sleep it off after Taylor Swift's highly anticipated Vancouver shows may have a tough time finding accommodations close to the city.
-
Man who tried to record wife having affair guilty of voyeurism, B.C. judge rules
A suspicious husband who surreptitiously installed a hidden camera in the bedroom of his B.C. home – with the admitted intention of catching his wife being unfaithful – has been found guilty of voyeurism.
Montreal
-
Is French really declining in Quebec? It depends how you look at it, experts say
The decline of the French language is a familiar rallying cry for the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) — but how true is it? Experts say it depends on who counts as a francophone.
-
Quebecer describes nightmare Morocco trip that left 200 sick, 15 hospitalized
An all-women's trip through the Moroccan desert took a dark turn last week after hundreds of travellers fell seriously ill during their expedition.
-
Hampstead to issue $1,000 fines for removing posters of Israeli hostages
A Montreal suburb is poised to pass a new bylaw that would impose a $1,000 fine against anyone caught tearing down posters of missing Israeli citizens.
Vancouver Island
-
Man who tried to record wife having affair guilty of voyeurism, B.C. judge rules
A suspicious husband who surreptitiously installed a hidden camera in the bedroom of his B.C. home – with the admitted intention of catching his wife being unfaithful – has been found guilty of voyeurism.
-
Victoria police say man, 67, stabbed after stranger asked for money
Victoria police are investigating after a 67-year-old man was stabbed in the city's James Bay neighbourhood.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond removed from Order of Canada after Indigenous ID questions
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, a high-profile former judge embroiled in a controversy surrounding her claims to Indigenous identity, has been removed from the Order of Canada at her own request.
Atlantic
-
U.S. climate article predicts snow deficit for Maritimes for upcoming El Nino winter
A new article from the climate branch of the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration of the US government correlates El Nino winters to below average snowfall for the Maritimes.
-
N.B. family hopes inquest will give answers on daughter’s death
The family of 16-year-old Lexi Daken are hoping a public inquest will provide answers into what happened the night the teenager sought mental health help at a Fredericton hospital emergency room almost three years ago.
-
Canada's premiers meet in Halifax to discuss health-care, CPP, carbon tax
Solving the health-care crisis will be the big focus of a round of meetings to be held in Halifax this weekend between Canada's 13 premiers and territorial leaders.
Northern Ontario
-
Funeral held for 3 children killed in intimate partner violence in the Sault
A private funeral has been held for three Sault Ste. Marie children killed by their father last month in a murder-suicide.
-
Northern Ont. police perform traffic stop, find assault suspect and $65K in drugs
A 36-year-old North Bay man has been charged with assault, forcible confinement, drug trafficking and several other offences related to incidents in September and a traffic stop Thursday, police say.
-
Proposed class action lawsuit filed against Canadian maker of popular weight loss drug Ozempic
A proposed class action lawsuit has been filed in B.C. Supreme Court alleging the Canadian manufacturer of Ozempic didn’t warn prospective patients about possible complications.
London
-
'Don't ignore us, don't silence us': Western's women's hockey team to boycott games and practices
The controversy surrounding the Western Mustangs women's hockey team continues to grow. A letter penned by the team and addressed to school president Alan Shepard said players will now boycott all games and practices.
-
NDP's Singh worried about rise of hate: Visit comes as Palestinians in London, Ont. express heartache for family in Gaza
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Londoners have already suffered too much because of the rise of hate. He made the comments while visiting the Muslim community in London Friday.
-
58 year old facing sexual assault charges dating back decades: Elgin County OPP
A resident from Central Elgin is facing a dozen sexual offence charges for alleged incidents that took place over a span of more than 30 years and involved multiple victims, OPP said Friday.