New long-term care facility will help deal with Saskatoon hospital capacity issues: SHA

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has opened a new long-term care facility just outside of Saskatoon in an effort to deal with overcrowding in the city’s hospitals.

In a news release Wednesday morning, Health Minister Everett Hindley and the SHA said the Cozy Nest Care Home in the RM of Dundurn will provide 83 new long term care beds — part of its capacity pressure action plan announced in November.

The action plan came in the wake of revelations that the emergency department at Saskatoon’s St. Paul’s Hospital had failed a fire department inspection as beds were lining hallways and covering emergency exits.

The plan included efforts to shore up other forms of care to reduce non-urgent visits to the emergency room.

According to the province, Cozy Nest will provide a space to transition from hospital back to the community.

“This beautiful new facility will provide a new home for long-term care residents and those patients who no longer need to be in hospital, but cannot yet return home,” Hindley said in the news release. “This partnership is a great example of our government’s commitment to safe, quality care.”

The SHA says it will work with Cozy Nest to admit patients.

“The Saskatchewan Health Authority strives to ensure that patients are always being cared for in an appropriate setting,” said John Ash, vice-president of integrated health.

“The partnership with Cozy Nest Care Home will provide just that. It will also help address pressures in our hospitals by providing options for patients who no longer require acute care but are not yet ready to return home.”

Cozy Nest general manager Safal Suryavanshi said the new care home would be a “warm and welcoming place for residents.”