The Birch Hills airport stays busy with private pilots, flight school training and agricultural spraying – but when the sun goes down you won’t see any planes going up because the airport has no runway lights.

Josh Dueck, a private pilot, said he had to travel an hour away to complete his night rating training because Birch Hills doesn’t have runway lights.

“To have the lights here is going to be a huge help so pilots don’t have to do the same travelling I had to do,” said Dueck. “I’m very excited about it.”

The provincial government has committed $17,500 to help fund runway and apron lights.

Having the proper lights means pilots aren’t limited to when they can fly. It also means opportunities for growth for flight schools and emergency services.

“It’s just kind of reinforcing the idea that this airport has been growing,” said another pilot, Nick Glister.

Glister said he has seen an increase in traffic over the last year after a fire burned down the Transwest Air Hanger in Prince Albert. The fuel small plane pilots need is no longer available in Prince Albert and Birch Hills is one of the next closest airports.

“We do have people that need to fuel and sometimes come in at night,” Glister told CTV News. “Right now this airport can’t facilitate [night landings].”

Glister said without the provincial funding it would have been another three or four years before the flying club could afford new lights, but now the lights are expected to be installed by fall.