New Indigenous-owned tech company launches in Saskatchewan

opinion | Tom Mulcair: Brace yourself because 2023 will likely be an election year

Brace yourselves because the new year, 2023, will likely be an election year, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'Should he choose to stick around, Trudeau will be in his fourth contest since first winning in 2015, a prospect as tiring for his troops as it is for Canadians.'

  • $1-million fire near Strathroy

    Damage is estimated at $1-million after a home, southwest of Strathroy, was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning. The blaze at 4646 Calvert Dr. broke out around 9:30 a.m.

    Fire crews respond to a blaze at 4646 Calvert Dr. in Glencoe, Ont. on Dec. 13, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

  • Wintry mix on the way, strong winds expected

    A massive weather system will move into the region on Thursday and a messy mix of winter weather is expected, with a risk of freezing rain for the morning commute and then transitioning into rainfall throughout the afternoon.

  • Saga of Canada Post fraudster continues in court

    A London, Ont. court is continuing to figure out whether or not a man convicted of defrauding Canada Post of more than $235,000 is dead or alive. Crown Attorney Adam Campbell told the court on Tuesday that he has obtained a death certificate for Allan Fischer, 59, but that he still needs more time to determine its authenticity.