

Michaela Solomon , CTV Regina





A new $1 million group home in Biggar will be home to five individuals with intellectual disabilities.

The grand opening of the Prairie Branches Enterprises’ new replacement group home took place on Monday, with Biggar-Sask Valley MLA Randy Weekes joining community members on behalf of the province.

“This project has been a long-time dream for this agency in Biggar. We are very excited to be able to continue to support these wonderful people in this new accessible home,” Eunice Washkowsky, Executive Director of Prairie Branches Enterprises, said. “Their quality of life will be greatly enhanced by this new home, which is the most important thing that we can provide to these individuals.”

“Prairie Branches Enterprises continues to do remarkable work supporting people with intellectual disabilities in Saskatchewan,” Weekes said. “The Government of Saskatchewan appreciates the supports community-based organizations provide to create more inclusive communities.”

Prairie Branches Enterprises supports 35 people in group homes, seven in supported living, and 29 vocationally in Wilkie, Biggar and Unity.