The Prince Albert Food Bank helps to feed 2,300 people every month and although their goal is to provide nutritious foods, the food bank says it won’t be following the new Canadian food guide.

Executive Director Kim Scruby says the way low income families buy food won’t change. They are buying whatever gives them the biggest bang for their buck, and that often does not include fresh produce.

Scruby says as far as affordability goes, the food guide is priced out of the market for many Canadians.

Fresh fruits and vegetables have increased in price more than any other grocery item over the last year, according to the Statistics Canada Consumer Price Index. Tomatoes alone have increased 19.6 per cent and lettuce has increased by nearly 40 per cent, it shows.

“[Low income Canadians] would make the choice to [buy fresh produce] if they could,” Scruby told CTV News. “I just don’t think people will be able to.”

Scruby says fresh produce is quick to be taken when the food bank has it in stock, but in the winter months she says the food bank relies heavily on non-perishable items.

He also noted he was surprised by the diminishing focus on milk in the new food guide.

“Most people, especially those with kids, consider [milk] a staple item,” Scruby said. “They are going to buy it if they can.”

Scruby says unless the food guide starts recommending more canned foods, it won’t be a realistic guideline for low income Canadians.