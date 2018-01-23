

A fleet of 15 new buses are hitting Saskatoon’s streets.

The buses, which were unveiled Tuesday, are some of 26 new 12-metre buses Saskatoon Transit has purchased over the last year, thanks to a $24-million contribution from the federal and provincial Public Transit Infrastructure Fund initiative.

Each bus in the fleet is fully accessible, with two wheelchair stations, and has automated passenger counters. They are also all paint free and have improved emissions — both of which leave smaller environmental footprints, according to the city — and come with lower long-term operating costs because of more durable materials.

The city says the fleet upgrade will save about $40,000 per year, per bus.

Saskatoon Transit will also be receiving eight nine-metre buses and two Access Transit vehicles as part of the fleet renewal.