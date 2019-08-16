

Daniel Shingoose, CTV News Saskatoon





The intersection of Clarence Avenue and 14th Street is sporting a new crossing light, making getting across street easier for cyclists and pedestrians.

“Initially, only a pedestrian light was to be installed,” says Jay Magnus, the city’s director of transportation. “However, it made sense to add the cyclist signal as well because 14th is a shared-use on-road cycling lane.”

Saskatoon received a grant early in the year from the provincial Traffic Safety Fund to the tune of $45,000 to install signage, flashing amber lights and special illumination. The crossing operates as any other crossing but will now include a new cyclist push button. The committee, Photo Speed Enforcement, looked at intersection safety, aggressive driving, and speeding and vulnerable road users.

Residents of the Nutana and Varsity View neighbourhoods identified the Clarence and 14th intersection as a necessary location for pedestrian safety improvements. Tips on how to use the crossing can be found at Saskatoon.ca/bike.