New COVID-19 cases confirmed at two Saskatoon schools
SASKATOON -- New cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at a pair of Saskatoon schools.
On Wednesday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority confirmed a case of COVID-19 at St. Thérèse of Lisieux Catholic School, according to a news release from Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS).
The affected class will switch to online learning Thursday, the division said.
In a news release sent Tuesday evening, GSCS said a case was confirmed in an individual at St. Augustine School. The affected class at the school also moved to online instruction.
In both instances, the division said the risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low and that work was underway to contact parents and caregivers.