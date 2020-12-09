SASKATOON -- According to Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS), a single COVID-19 case was confirmed at St. Augustine School, St. Joseph High School and Bishop James Mahoney High School.

The division is working with Public Health to notify affected parents and caregivers, GSCS said in a news release sent Tuesday evening.

Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact is low, the division said. Affected cohorts at St. Joseph High School and Bishop James Mahoney will move to online learning Wednedsay.

Due to a number of recent cases at the school, all classes at St. Augustine will switch to remote learning.

Outbreak declared

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has declared an outbreak at École Forest Grove School, according to Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS).

"To date, École Forest Grove School has had one positive case of COVID-19. Only one classroom was closed due to an isolation order but has since reopened," the division said Wednesday morning in a news release. Classes at the school will continue as scheduled.

The public school division has had 127 positive coronavirus cases at 41 locations, 40 schools and the board office, SPS said.

A COVID-19 outbreak is declared when there are two or more cases are confirmed in a non-household setting according to the SHA.