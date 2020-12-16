SASKATOON -- A person has tested COVID-19 positive at Father Robinson School, St. Mark School and École Holy Mary Catholic School in Martensville, Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools says.

“We are working with Public Health to notify parents and caregivers. Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low,” the school division said in a news release.

The affected classes will switch to online instruction starting Wednesday.

“With the Christmas break just around the corner, it is important that we all follow health measures to decrease both the spread of COVID-19 in our communities and the risk of it entering schools,” the division said.