New COVID-19 case confirmed at Saskatoon school
Published Tuesday, January 12, 2021 9:54AM CST
SASKATOON -- A new, confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported at Bishop Roborecki School.
Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) said Saskatchewan Health Authority officials informed the division of the case on Jan. 11.
The affected class switched to online instruction on Tuesday.
The risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low, GSCS said in a news release.