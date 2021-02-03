SASKATOON -- A case of COVID-19 has been reported at St. Joseph High School in Saskatoon.

On Tuesday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority informed Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) of a positive case of coronavirus, according to a news release from the division.

GSCS said it is working with public health to notify parents and caregivers.

There is a low risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact, GSCS said.

There are no cohorts that will need to switch to remote learning due to the case.