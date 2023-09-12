New cart allows disabled golfers to enjoy Saskatoon golf course

Saskatoon’s Holiday Park Golf Course has unveiled a SoloRider golf cart, aimed at making the sport accessible to those with physical disabilities.

"This is definitely going to open the doors to a number of Saskatoon and surrounding area residents to come and try our great sport of golf," said Brian Lee, executive director with Golf Saskatchewan.

"Having the accessibility with the SoloRider allows a person who has been injured or may have been born with a physical disability to come out and enjoy with friends and family. And being that this is the greatest social game ever created, they now have an opportunity to come and play and enjoy the sport that we all do."

Kyrell Sopotyk was an avid athlete and golfer before his spinal injury in 2021. Having tried the SoloRider more than a dozen times at other courses, he says it's simple to use.

"It's pretty straight forward," said Sopotyk. "Hand controls for the throttle, swings out when you pull a lever, to go up and down is just a button you push. So it's definitely easy to get used to."

While the adjustment isn't seamless, there are certain shots that Sopotyk finds easier than others.

"I like driving it," he said. "The ball's teed up a little higher, it's easier to get a little more distance that way. I enjoy putting too. On the green it seems a little simpler than chipping."

One of the benefits of the SoloRider is its ability to drive on the green, something regular carts can't.

"To be able to drive on the green and be able to finish your putts, I think that's an awesome feature," Sopotyk told CTV News. "It's got balloon tires so it doesn't do any damage."

With the SoloRider at Holiday Park joining the one at Silverwood Golf Course, Lee says the city isn't stopping at just two accessible carts.

"We're hoping to add to our fleet, our third cart will be finding a home very shortly," said Lee. "And we're looking at potentially another SoloRider in 2024 or 2025, so we'd just like to continue to add to the fleet if there's a demand for it."

Lee and Sopotyk agree there's a positive benefit to getting on the course with friends, no matter how many bad shots there are.

"That's golf," said Sopotyk. "Ask any of your buddies, they're doing the exact same thing. You hit some good shots, you'll have some really bad shots. You laugh about it and you move on, and take another shot maybe."

"Whether you're walking or you're riding, if you're a complete health nut, that is perfect," said Lee. "If you're coming out and you're going to enjoy a couple beverages while you're out there playing, making sure you have a safe ride home afterwards, everything is par for the course if you can come out and play."

Weather permitting, Saskatoon golf courses will begin to shut down in mid to late October.