Learning Braille has opened up the world for Saskatoon Grade 5 student Dev Nayak.

Nayak, who is legally blind, came to Canada from India with his family last year with little ability to read.

In the short time that he’s been learning Braille, he has excelled.

“I’m super good. I know all the contractions, the punctuation and all the letters, numbers and all kinds of that stuff.”

His favourite books are about Paw Patrol, Hot Wheels and Star Wars – and he’ll have more to choose from after a $12,000 donation to Saskatoon’s Alternative Library from the Canada Post Foundation.

The price tag for Braille books can range from $25 to thousands of dollars depending on where the books come from and if they are mass produced. Many of the books are made in the U.S. which makes them relatively easy to get.

“I know that some of our students have been reading the same book over and over again, because of the lack of options and they love to read so much that a lot of the time that they’ll take one book out and take it out of again,” teacher Laura Glass told CTV News.

The collection of Braille resources for the province is housed in the basement of the Saskatoon Public School building downtown. It services schools in all divisions across Saskatchewan.

It has large print books for students who can’t read regular font as well as games like checkers, chess and card games with Braille markings. Teachers can check them out and take them to their classrooms.