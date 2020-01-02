SASKATOON -- After its baby Jesus figure was pilfered from its outdoor nativity scene on Christmas Eve, Dormition Ukrainian Catholic Parish has a replacement, thanks to a kind gesture.

According to Father Andre Lalach, two sisters who attend a school where his wife teaches delivered a baby doll in a cradle on New Year's Day.

The plywood baby Jesus display that was stolen had been in front of the church for the past eight years.

Lach previously told CTV news he hopes someone might be able to make a new baby Jesus in a similar style to complete the display once again.