New app helps Saskatoon businesses reduce waste by offering deals

A global app that aims to help people save money on groceries while reducing food waste is catching on in Saskatoon.

The Prairie Doughnut Company and Poutine pride themselves in making each batch as it’s ordered, but while that results in a great product for customers, at the end of each day, they have leftovers.

“For example, if we make 50 at a time but we got an order for 24, what do we do with the 26? Since we never do premade donuts so we’re making fresh,” Owner Jigar Shah, told CTV News.

Now, thanks to the new app, those extras are being sold.

“They contacted me and I said that was a very nice concept because it wastes less food,” he says.

This is how the app does that: businesses post food baskets they have available, and for what price, then customers choose one and go pick it up.

“You’re getting great things that would’ve sold in the store two hours earlier for full, price, for at a reduced cost,” Sarah Soteroff with, Too Good to Go, said.

There are restaurants, bakeries, convenience stores and even a juice company currently on the Saskatoon list.

They all sell items for about a third of the regular cost, according to Soteroff.

Businesses post their surprise basket with a general category of food like bakery or pizza attached to it, so the customer has a rough idea of what’s inside.

“For grocery items, for example, you might get a smattering of maybe some potatoes and lettuce. Things that didn’t sell and are reaching their best before date but can’t be sold the next day,” she says.

The Prairie Donut is one of 40 businesses on the app in Saskatoon and there’s about the same amount in Regina. Those numbers are expected to go up once the app catches on.

“We think it's just the beginning. So any business, if you have a surplus reach out to us. Go to TooGoodtoGo.ca. There’s no limit to the amount of food we can sell on the app. Our goal is to reduce it everywhere it occurs,” Soteroff said.

She admits some of the trepidation customers may have before trying the app is the idea of not knowing what exactly is in the bag. She says that has become part of the adventure for regular users who post their bag reveal videos on the app's social media pages.

The free app has been in Canada for two years and started in Denmark in 2016.

Shah is also seeing the marketing benefits of being on the app for only a week. He’s seeing customers pick up the items from the app who wouldn’t have come in normally, giving them a chance to test their product, which could ultimately mean more dough for their company.