While some are hibernating this cold Saskatchewan winter away, but Delroy Fauth is making the most of it with his new boat.

“It goes on land, water, snow, ice,” Fauth said.

The North Battleford man owns Amphibious Crafts Entreprises Ltd and he’s added the Sever 750K to his fleet of watercraft devices.

Fauth sourced the airboat from Russia, where similar devices are a popular way to travel on water. He compared the climate of Russia to parts of Saskatchewan.

“It’s very similar to this. Open water, bridges and ice,” said Fauth. “300 miles where they can travel up and down open water.”

With a heated interior and a capacity of up to six passengers, his friends and family are now getting to enjoy the purchase. They say it’s not just any boat. Fauth’s friend J.P. Chant got a chance to try out the new boat.

“A regular boat you might be able to use it for three months out of the year, if that, and you’re always looking for sandbars and rocks. This, it’ll just glide over any debris,” said Chant

Fauth says the biggest perk of the airboat is its ability to travel from ice to water, effortlessly.

While the airboat is meant for passengers to kick back and relax, Fauth says it could be used to save lives as well.

The Saskatoon Fire Department confirmed its search and rescue team is not equipped with an airboat, but Fauth says it’s something to consider.

“It will completely come to a stop if someone was submerged you could pull yourself to the front,” he said.

He hopes to collect a line of airboats and be the go-to distributor in the province.