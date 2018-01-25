Saskatchewan's food production industry is getting a boost.

The grand opening of a $17.5-million facility in Saskatoon is expected to provide more opportunities for food producers in the province.

The Agri-food Innovation Centre is an expansion of the Saskatchewan Food Industry Development Centre, which processes new value added food products.

"Some parts of the world, growing parts of the world, want plant proteins. We're the leaders. But we need to make it into food to create jobs here at home,” Premier Brad Wall said after the ribbon was cut Thursday at the facility.

Laura Gustafson is the owner of Ulivit, which produces plant based protein bars. Her product is already in some major stores, thanks to help from the food centre, but she says the larger Agri-food Innovation Centre will offer more opportunity.

"They bring expertise that I don't have, so like the science background, the nutrition background, then where to source everything, how to bring it all together, how to produce it,” she said.

The production facility could also mean more opportunities for agri-food exporters in Saskatchewan. Liberal Ralph Goodale says that’s where trade is important.

He says the government knows getting trade deals in place is key and he adds Ottawa will continue to pursue deals like NAFTA.

"To get the result that we want, it will be adversarial. There will be all sorts of colourful rhetoric and positions taken, but we need to keep our eye on the ball.”