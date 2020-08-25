SASKATOON -- When students resume class this fall in Rosthern, they'll be walking through the doors of a brand new school.

The $26.5 million Rosthern Community School replaces the town's elementary and high schools, which opened in 1968 and 1961 respectively.

It has space for 400 Prekindergarten to Grade 12 students.

Premier Scott Moe, who also serves as MLA for Rosthern-Shellbrook, attended the school's opening on Tuesday.

"I could not be more proud of the work that has gone into this project to get us here today," Moe said, according to a news release.

The school features state-of-the-art technology and arts and cultural spaces that can accommodate smudging, the province said in its release.

The school will also be home to a child care facility that can accommodate 30 children.

The first day of classes is set for Sept. 8.