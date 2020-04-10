SASKATOON -- The 2020 Ness Creek music festival has been officially cancelled according to the Ness Creek Cultural and Recreational Society.

“This decision is not one that we have come to lightly but is one that we feel is necessary for the safety of our guests, artists, volunteers, and staff,” the society said in a release.

Those who have already purchased tickets to the festival will be contacted by May 1 with details on how to obtain a refund.

Anyone who purchased a ticket through one of their ticket outlets is asked to contact admin@nesscreek.com for more information.

“We are still very excited to celebrate our 30th anniversary with our Ness family when it is safe to do so. Hoping to see you all for our ‘30th plus 1’ part in July 2021.” The release said.

There will be a few online services held in lieu of the festival.

The Ness Creek “open mic the beat goes on(line)” and the “distancing and discovering nature” pages will be available for those looking to get their “Ness-fix”.