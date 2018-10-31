

Jonathan Charlton





A neighbor of the proposed Saskatoon Tribal Council preschool in Montgomery Place says his objections have nothing to do with race.

“We take issue with how such a business, when moving into a residential area, will dramatically disrupt our lives,” Jeff Richardson said in a letter to CTV News.

When local opposition to the preschool was reported this week, some neighbourhood members say they were accused of being racist.

CTV News spoke with people in five other nearby homes but none would speak on camera for fear of being misunderstood.

The vacant property would be renovated to house an Aboriginal HeadStart Program, which helps local Aboriginal families "become stronger, healthier and empowered to engage in the lifelong learning of their children through preschool, parent groups and home visits,” according to the STC website.

Richardson said his family’s primary concerns are increased traffic on an already busy street; increased noise and use of civic resources; and decreased property value due to a disruptive nearby presence.

The City held a public information meeting earlier this month to get feedback from the community and Richardson said that didn’t ease his concerns.

“In fact, the information presented on Oct. 10 at the public meeting has only increased them. For example, the number of students had increased from 32 to 40, meaning more noise, more traffic, and more disruption,” he said.

His family would oppose any business proposal from any individual or organization that would bring the same negative effects, he said.

“We feel that it is inappropriate for a business of this type and size to operate in a house, regardless of the renovations intended. A school location is much more appropriate in terms of spacing and infrastructure, and this organization should work harder to find one."

Saskatoon Tribal Council Chief Marc Arcand told CTV News the focus on the issue should be on the kids.

“It’s disheartening. I don’t know why they’d be opposed to a positive situation where we can make a difference in people’s lives.”

Linda Klassen, a retired education assistant who lives on the street, has concerns over parking.

“Can you imagine I could hardly even park over here when parents park, if you’ve got 40 kids that are going to be here and parents parked and kids running all over.”

The City says the project is still in the review process, the public consultation phase is ongoing and that it has received many letters from community members.