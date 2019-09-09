

CTV News Saskatoon





Saskatoon Fire Department responded Sunday night to a house fire on Verbeke Court.

Crews arrived on scene to find light smoke still showing and fire damage to the exterior of the garage, the fire department said in a news release.

Prior to the arrival of firefighters, a neighbor used his garden hose to prevent the fire from spreading into the attic. Firefighters then completely extinguished the fire.

The home next door was damaged from the heat of the flames.

The cause is undetermined at this time and estimated damage is $50,000.

No one was hurt.