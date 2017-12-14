

CTV Saskatoon





Close to half of respondents to a new online poll surveying Mayor Charlie Clark’s performance since taking office view his first 12 months favourably.

Forty-four per cent of the 405 Saskatoon residents who participated in the Insightrix Research poll stated Clark has so far done a good or excellent job. Thirty-two per cent felt he’s done a fair job, nine per cent believe he’s performed poorly and 15 per cent answered they were unsure.

Clark’s Pride parade attendance and community involvement was the most cited answer from respondents when asked what thing the mayor has done well during his first year on the job. The second most common answer stated he is professional and a good leader, while the third highest response cited transparency and communication.

A margin of error does not apply to the poll because the survey was conducted online — meaning the poll may not be truly representative of a random sample.