Nearly half of all flights delayed at Sask.'s 2 largest airports

Saskatoon and Regina's airports have not been spared the effects of flight delays as the airline industry struggles to handle the return of passengers.

Between June 30 July 4, 43 per cent of departing flights were delayed by about 60 minutes at Saskatoon's airport

“We’re more so seeing delayed flights as an impact of just the network and its ripple effect on Saskatoon traffic,” said Saskatoon Airport Authority president Stephen Maybury.

However, Maybury said the airport is “fortunate” compared to what other airports are seeing

“I think that the impacts of the system are just inherently something that you can’t get away from,” he said.

Regina’s Airport Authority just had one of its busiest weeks since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The biggest difficulty staff dealt was baggage.

“We have learned over the weekend that a number of passengers’ baggage did not make it onto all flights,” said Regina International Airport president and CEO James Bogusz.

Delays also have plagued the airport.

“(Over the long weekend) YQR had about 50 per cent of it’s flights delayed at least 15 minutes.”

President for Uniglobe Carefree Travel Jamie Milton said she has customers who experience delayed flights, missed connections and cancellations daily.

“Travel has resumed a lot more quickly than they had forecasted a couple of months ago,” she said. “Pack some patience because everything is taking a little bit longer.”

Milton advises suggests arriving to the airport early and packing enough items in case of an unexpected overnight delay.