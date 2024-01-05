SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Nearly 190 people in Sask. died from COVID-19 in 2023

    In this illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-CDC via AP, File In this illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-CDC via AP, File

    The Saskatchewan government released its final COVID-19 numbers for 2023 on Friday.

    According to its latest respiratory illness surveillance report, there were four COVID-19 deaths and four influenza deaths between Dec. 17 and Dec. 30.

    That brings the number of reported COVID-19 deaths in 2023 to 187, and the total number of flu deaths to 27.

    COVID-19 deaths occurred periodically throughout the year, while most flu-related deaths occurred since the start of November.

    As of the last week of December, fewer than 11 per cent of Saskatchewan residents under 65 had received a COVID-19 vaccine since the start of the fall immunization drive.

    The province's report said around 16 per cent of people under 65 had received an influenza vaccine.

    Those numbers were significantly higher for the 65-plus age group, with nearly 50 per cent having recieved a COVID-19 shot and more than 57 per cent getting a dose of flu vaccine.

