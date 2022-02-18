NDP searching for fourth leader since 2008 following Meili departure

The Saskatchewan NDP are searching for the party’s fourth leader in the last 14 years following the departure of Ryan Meili Friday.

The next leader of the party will attempt to gain support and build the party back to prominence, something no other leader has been able to do since Lorne Calvert retired in 2008.

Ken Coates, a professor and Canada Research Chair with the Johnson Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy at the University of Saskatchewan, feels the NDP’s problems don’t lie with Meili alone.

“This is not a leadership issue by itself. It's also a party issue, about whether the party is actually resonating throughout as the Premier has now described it: from border to border, to border, to border,” Coates said.

During his announcement news conference on Friday, Meili said Premier Scott Moe didn’t do enough to protect people during the pandemic, and the New Democrats are making gains as a dependable opposition government.

“Now we need to have a new voice who’s able to articulate what the vision is for after this,” he said.

“What did we learn from COVID-19 and how do we plan a future that will really make a difference in people’s lives that will allow us to show that we’ve learned those lessons.”

Meili won the party’s leadership in March of 2018 after two failed attempts to become party leader in 2009 and 2012.

The NDP failed to build on the 13 seats it had before the 2020 election, where Meili won his seat in Saskatoon Meewasin with 51 per cent of the vote.

Coates said Meili wanting to usher in a new voice and a sturdy opposition party is a start, but Coats thinks the NDP needs a whole-hearted introspective look to gain support back.

"I think they've got to think very hard to love about whether social democracy fits, or how it fits with 21st century realities in the province of Saskatchewan,” he said. “The new democratic party has to figure out how to be a government in waiting as opposed to an opposition party.”

“For the last two years, we've not heard an alternative view of the future of Saskatchewan from the NDP or from Ryan Meili."

Meili believes the end of the pandemic is near and feels it’s time for someone to bring forward a new voice that can help with that new era.

While Coats said no one can doubt Meili’s passion for the province, he wasn’t able to turn that passion into any meaningful support.

“Yet another NDP leader cares deeply and profoundly about the province made huge sacrifices to do what was best for the province of Saskatchewan, but did not capture the imagination of the people,” Coates said.