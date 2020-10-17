SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan NDP leader Ryan Meili committed to reduce health care wait times in the province at a campaign event in Saskatoon on Saturday.

“We have a plan to invest in health care to reduce wait times, to hire hundreds of doctors, nurses, health care professionals to invest in mental health, to make sure the patients, wherever they are get the care they need when they needed.”

Meili also reemphasized his expectation of cuts from a Saskatchewan Party government if they are re-elected, comparing the party to Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s United Conservative Party.

“We’ve all seen it, conservative parties, always do the exact same thing: they cut and privatize in their first two years of government, and then pretend they won’t do that anymore as an election is coming,” Meili said.

“We saw this in 2017. After the Sask. Party had promised no cuts, no privatization, instead, they killed of STC and [had] dozens of meetings to try to sell SaskTel and SGI and cut deeply into healthcare and education.”

During this week’s provincial debate, Moe said a Saskatchewan Party government would not sell off any of the province’s Crown corporations. He added there would also be no cuts.

Saskatchewan Party leader Scott Moe made a campaign stop in Prince Albert on Saturday morning to discuss the party’s investments in the city.

The Saskatchewan general election will take place on Oct. 26. For more election coverage from CTV News Saskatoon and CTV News Regina, visit us here.