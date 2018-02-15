In their final scheduled debate before the leadership vote, Ryan Meili and Trent Wotherspoon made their pitch to party members.

Both took questions from the media, twitter and each other. The first question asked about how each candidate would grow party support in rural Saskatchewan.

Both Meili and Wotherspoon said rural engagement is key.

"We need to make sure we are bringing together the rural folks who are already part of the party, listening to them.” Meili said while answering the first question of the debate.

Wotherspoon agreed the party needs to connect with rural voters.

"We need to have rural residents and those in villages and towns and first nations across our province directly engaged"

Both candidates spoke about keeping the party united and are pledging to co-operate regardless of the outcome of the leadership race.

Meili and Wotherspoon also talked about addressing racism in Saskatchewan. Both said education plays an important part.

“A team of anti-oppressive and human rights educators to be deployed right across our province" said Wotherspoon.”

Meili talked about treaty education.

"facilitating treaty education not just for kids who are growing up now, but for everyone"

Both candidates mentioned ways they say they would increase revenue to pay for services including having a look at royalties and corporate taxes.

Party members now have a little more than two weeks to decide who will lead the NDP. The leadership vote takes place March 3rd in Regina.