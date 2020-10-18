SASKATOON -- Dozens of supporters in vehicles parked outside of Prairieland Park, honked their horns as NDP Leader Ryan Meili held a drive-in rally in Saskatoon Saturday night.

During the rally, Meili commented on the uniqueness of the election this year due to COVID-19 and reiterated his party’s commitment to healthcare, education and creating new jobs if elected.

Matt Love, the NDP candidate for Saskatoon Eastview, and Ashlee Hicks, the NDP candidate for Saskatoon Riversdale, emceed the event.

The rally also included live music and dance performances by Saskatchewan artists.