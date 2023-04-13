NDP leader makes stop in Saskatoon

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh stopped by the College of Dentistry at the University of Saskatchewan Thursday promoting his national dental program for those under 18.

During the stop, he meet with students and staff and got hands-on with the college’s dental simulator machines, which are the first of their kind in Canada.

Saskatoon’s visit was another stop on Singh’s post-budget tour, according to an NDP news release.

“Right now, people can barely keep up with the high cost of everything. They’re living in pain because they can’t afford to go to the dentist and they have to turn to food banks to feed their families,” said Singh in the release.

“I’m hearing from people across the country how grateful they are for the dental care expansion and how more money back in their pockets will go a long way,” he said.

Singh was also expected to meet with Mayor Charlie Clark and engage in a meet and greet with Saskatoon residents.

--With files from CTV News’ John Flatters