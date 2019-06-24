Saskatchewan NDP leader Ryan Meili is giving the province a failing grade when it comes to education.

Meili said the Saskatchewan Party broke a promise to add educational assistant positions in the province.

“The Sask. Party promised 400 new educational assistants. Instead we’ve seen 44, so nowhere near what was promised – despite the fact that our classrooms are more complex, there are more kids with special needs, more kids with English as an additional language,” Meili told reporters in Saskatoon on Monday.

Meili said student funding has dropped, and classroom supports have declined.

However, in a statement, the Sask. Party said funding for the operating budget for school divisions increased last year to $1.9-billion.

Still, the province recognized the challenges school divisions are facing.

“Even with the largest operating grant ever, we know some school divisions continue to face pressures. That is why this budget also provides funding so that we can begin conversations about innovation and how we deliver education, “ the statement reads.

The comments from both parties come after the Saskatoon Public School Board approved next year’s budget – which includes changes to staffing, and cuts to programming.