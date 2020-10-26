SASKATOON -- The CTV News Decision Desk is projecting that NDP candidate Vicki Mowat will hold Sasaktoon Fairview.

Mowat faced Sask. Party challenger Manny Sadhra, Progessive Conservative candidate Tony Ollenberger and Green Party candidate Tobi-Dawne Smith.

Mowat picked up over 60 per cent of votes in the constituency with 51 of 56 polls reporting.

Mowat was elected as the MLA for Saskatoon Fairview in a Sept. 2017 byelection.

She has served as opposition critic for Health, Status of Women, Innovation, and Saskatchewan Opportunities Corporation.