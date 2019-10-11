

Josh Lynn, CTV News Saskatoon





SASKATOON -- A city committee will consider a set of proposed themes for the city’s growing neighbourhoods which would guide how names are selected for streets, parks and ponds.

One of the city’s newest neighbourhoods, Aspen Ridge, which according to a report from city administration will require around 10 street names and 10 park names, would have a natural “flora and fauna” theme.

In contrast, in the bustling neighbourhood of Brighton, the roughly 20 street names and 10 park or pond names required would reflect themes of technology, innovation, education, community or local business.

In the Rosewood neighbourhood, which the report says needs about seven street names and five park names, the monikers would focus on celebrating veterans and community.

The three street names neeeded in the Kensington neighbourhood would have a theme of natural resources, mining, geology and science.

In the extension to the Parkridge neighbourhood currently under development, the three park or pond names required would be community themed.

The three street names required in the airport business district would fittingly have bird names.

The Civic Naming Community will vote on the proposal at its next meeting, Wed. Oct. 16 at City Hall.