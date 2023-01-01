Natural gas fireplace ignites blaze in wall of Saskatoon home

The Saskatoon Fire Department says a wooden shim around a natural gas fireplace was the source of a small house fire on New Year's Eve. The Saskatoon Fire Department says a wooden shim around a natural gas fireplace was the source of a small house fire on New Year's Eve.

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London