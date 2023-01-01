Natural gas fireplace ignites blaze in wall of Saskatoon home

Saskatoon firefighters were called to a home on the 1000 block of 11th Street East on Saturday night after the wooden shim around a natural gas fireplace ignited.

Crews were called to the home around 8:39 p.m. on Dec. 31 with reports of a natural gas smell, according to a news release.

When workers arrived they found a small fire in the wall around the fireplace and slightly elevated carbon monoxide levels.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and ventilated the building. No one was injured in the incident, and the residents of the home were able to stay, the fire department said.

An investigator estimated around $5,000 in damages following the incident.