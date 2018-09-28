

CTV Saskatoon





The Prince Albert Northern Bears are set to host the 2020 Esso Cup.

The national female midget championship will be held at the Art Hauser Centre in April 2020 hosting teams from Atlantic Canada, Quebec, Ontario and the Western and Pacific regions.

The Esso Cup committee says hosting is a chance for the city to showcase the best female AAA players in Canada and to inspire the next generation of hockey players.

"What you want to strive for when you start an organization is you want to build it to a point where girls want to come and play there and that’s exactly what the Midget AAA Girls Northern Bears have done,” said James Mays with Prince Albert Hockey.

The competition has been held in Regina and Weyburn.

Saskatchewan teams have medaled five times since 2009.